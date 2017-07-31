Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Air Force

July 31, 2017
 

AF offers high year of tenure extensions to retain experienced Airmen

Kat Bailey
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

The Air Force is offering high year of tenure extensions to active-duty Airmen in certain shortage Air Force specialty codes and grades effective Aug. 1, 2017.

High year of tenure, or HYT, refers to the maximum number of years enlisted Airmen in each grade may remain on active duty.

This voluntary extension opportunity focuses on retaining experienced Airmen in shortage specialties such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, maintenance, nuclear, cyber and special operations to help improve readiness. 

“Squadron commanders may approve extensions for qualified Airmen, which reinforces the Air Force Chief of Staff’s efforts to revitalize squadrons,” said Col. Erik Bovasso, the Air Force Personnel Center Military Sustainment and Transitions Programs division chief. “This purposeful empowerment places the approval authority and responsibility at the right level, with commanders who know their mission and Airmen best.” 

The HYT program allows eligible senior airmen, staff sergeants, technical sergeants and master sergeants in targeted AFSCs and grades to apply for a high year of tenure extension between 12 and 24 months in order for the Air Force to retain experience and enhance mission effectiveness and readiness.

“Although retention is high in some career fields and (fiscal year 2016 and 2017) retention programs were successful, the Air Force needs to ensure experienced Airmen are available to complete the mission as well as train new Airmen,” Bovasso said. “HYT extensions will help improve mission capability in key areas where readiness is currently strained.”

Eligibility for HYT is limited to those AFSCs and grades posted on the matrix on myPers, and is based on the Airman’s control AFSC as listed in the Military Personnel Data System on July 21, 2017. 

“The Air Force will notify Airmen via email of their eligibility to request an extension,” Bovasso said. “Airmen must have a HYT date of Oct. 1, 2017, through Sept. 30, 2018, to be eligible under this program.” 

Airmen with a previous HYT extension approved for a period of less than 24 months may, if otherwise eligible, request an extension under the fiscal 2017/2018 program. However, the total number of months of HYT extension for their approved AFSC and grade cannot exceed 24 months.  

“For example, an Airman approved for a Hardship HYT extension for a period of 12 months, who meets the eligibility criteria, may request an additional extension of up to 12 months under the FY 17/18 program,” Bovasso said.  

The window for submitting an HYT extension request via the application on myPers is Aug. 1, 2017, through May 31, 2018. Qualified Airmen should check with the career development element at their local force support squadron for details, as specific timelines depend on the Airman’s current HYT date. 

Find additional information about eligibility criteria, application process and other specifics on myPers. Select “Active Duty Enlisted” from the dropdown menu and search “HYT.”

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.



 

