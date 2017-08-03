Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


August 3, 2017
 

Air Force senior leaders unveil new priorities

In a recent letter to the Total Force, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright released their new priorities and addressed issues Airmen face day to day.

“For more than 70 years, our fellow Americans have asked you to be the sentinels of air and space for the nation, and you continue to deliver unmatched air and space power every day,” the leaders said. “Looking forward, our obligations to the country will never change. We will always lead and support the joint force in defending our homeland, owning the high ground and projecting power with our allies.”

As the demands for Air Force capabilities continue to increase, the senior leaders established the following priorities to ensure the Air Force is always able to answer the nation’s call and win:
Restore readiness … to win any fight, any time.
Cost-effectively modernize … to increase the lethality of the force.
Drive innovation … to secure our future.
Develop exceptional leaders … to lead the world’s most powerful teams.
Strengthen our alliances … because we are stronger together.

“Everything we do as a team should advance or augment these priorities,” they continued. “Each and every one of our Total Force Airmen has a role to play in making us successful in this endeavor. We will prevail through the power of our people. You and your families represent the absolute best of our nation. We are humbled to lead our great Air Force and honored to serve with you every day.”



 

Are you MAD or SAD?

There are two distinct types of Airmen who serve: those who are here to make a difference (MAD) and those who are selfish and distracting (SAD). Each of us was equipped to be MAD once we graduated initial military training and our various technical training schools; we had the basic skills in our respective career...
 
Cherish moments between military duties, times away from family

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. ­— It’s 4 a.m., and a car parks outside the family home. Inside, a proud father of two takes one last look at his daughter and son before hugging his wife and walking out the door. As the car drives off, he stares out the window, hoping his wife and...
 
Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson

UTMs volunteer to strengthen gap

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — How do 924th Fighter Group Reservists stay proficient when only working two days a month? With the dedicated effort between the supervisors and unit training managers. Tech. Sgt. Stacie R...
 
