Air Force senior leaders unveil new priorities



In a recent letter to the Total Force, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright released their new priorities and addressed issues Airmen face day to day.

“For more than 70 years, our fellow Americans have asked you to be the sentinels of air and space for the nation, and you continue to deliver unmatched air and space power every day,” the leaders said. “Looking forward, our obligations to the country will never change. We will always lead and support the joint force in defending our homeland, owning the high ground and projecting power with our allies.”

As the demands for Air Force capabilities continue to increase, the senior leaders established the following priorities to ensure the Air Force is always able to answer the nation’s call and win:

Restore readiness … to win any fight, any time.

Cost-effectively modernize … to increase the lethality of the force.

Drive innovation … to secure our future.

Develop exceptional leaders … to lead the world’s most powerful teams.

Strengthen our alliances … because we are stronger together.

“Everything we do as a team should advance or augment these priorities,” they continued. “Each and every one of our Total Force Airmen has a role to play in making us successful in this endeavor. We will prevail through the power of our people. You and your families represent the absolute best of our nation. We are humbled to lead our great Air Force and honored to serve with you every day.”