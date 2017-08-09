F-AMMO-ly: Augmenting production using exceptional teamwork

From the cartridges used by security forces, to the guided bombs utilized downrange, the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron’s munitions flight, also known as AMMO, provides Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., the firepower necessary to accomplish its missions and increase the lethality of the U.S. Air Force.

Arming Airmen and ensuring our aircraft are ready to destroy the opposition is no small task and requires a great deal of teamwork.

“The teamwork in AMMO is unlike anything else out there,” said Airman 1st Class Dalton Farmer, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crew member. “You don’t even have to ask for help because everybody always has your back.”

No one section of the munitions flight can function without the other. For example, the flight’s conventional section could not carry out its core function of assembling bombs if the stockpile section was unable to bring the materials required to perform a build. Each crewmember also takes part in jobs which are outside of their sector in order to lessen the workload for their coworkers.

“We try to make sure everyone gets to experience a little bit of each section,” said Senior Airman Elizabeth Huerta, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crew member. “I essentially get different people who work with me every day — this helps them grow their skill set.”

The munitions flight’s unity can partially be attributed to activities they engage in together outside of the workplace.

“We sometimes do bike races or have breakfast in the shop on Fridays in order to build cohesion,” said Master Sgt. Anthonio Dais, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of conventional maintenance. “These activities help build a bond between the different sections. For example, people on the bomb pad won’t leave until the crewmembers in the 30 mm section are good to go as well.”

AMMO’s teamwork goes beyond the scope of a single flight and spreads to other agencies on base.

“I know everyone in the Air Force has their role, but I definitely think we play a critical part in assisting with the mission,” Dais said. “Basically anything that explodes, from bullets to grenades to bombs, is provided by us.”

AMMO ensures aircraft and defense personnel on base and abroad are ready to win any fight, any time.



