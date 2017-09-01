Hometown Heroes

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Geoffrey Weber

Graduated from the College of Naval Warfare at the Naval War College, Newport, R.I. He is a 1985 graduate of St. Joseph Central High School, Pittsfield, Mass. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1990 from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Mass.

Weber is the son of Jim Weber of Richmond, Mass., and son-in-law of Suzanne Vanampting of Tucson.

Airman Michael Larsen

Graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Larsen is the son of Lea Martinez of Tucson and Erik Larsen of Vail, Arizona, and husband of Brittini Larsen of Tucson.

He is a 2013 graduate of Bellevue East High School, Bellevue, Nebraska.

Michael Norris has been promoted to the rank of major in the U.S. Air Force.

Norris is currently serving as the 23rd Wing chief of safety with 23rd Wing Operating Location Alpha, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. He has served in the military for 12 years. Norris is the son of Gena O’Kelly of Tucson.

He is a 2000 graduate of Ramstein American High School, Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany.

Airman 1st Class Karina Sotomayor

Graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Sotomayor earned distinction as an honor graduate.

She is the daughter of Audra Sotomayor of Sahuarita, Arizona, and Jamie Sotomayor of Rio Rico, Arizona, and niece of Bill and Breeann Hoerning of Sahuarita. The Airman is also the sister of Knyles Sotomayor and cousin of Aubree Hoerning and William Hoerning.

Sotomayor is a 2012 graduate of Sahuarita High School.

Airman Alexander Cano

Graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Cano is the son of Martha Cano, and brother of Richard Cano and Jessie Cano of Tucson.

He is a 2013 graduate of Tucson High Magnet School.

Airman Klaudia Hensley

Graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Hensley is the daughter of Thomas and Virginia Hensley of Tucson.

She is a 2016 graduate of Cienega High School, Tucson.

Airman Johnisha Strong

Graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Strong is the daughter of George and Betty Strong of Tucson.

She is a 2016 graduate of Tucson High Magnet School.