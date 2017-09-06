Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


September 6, 2017
 

Arizona Air National Guard F-16 crashes

By 1st Lt. Lacey Roberts

Iraqi student pilot confirmed dead after F-16 crash

A pilot was killed when an F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed Sept. 5, 2017, 20 miles northwest of Safford, Ariz.

An Iraqi student pilot conducting a routine F-16 training mission in conjunction with the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing in Tucson, Ariz., went down at approximately 3 p.m.

The pilot was flying an F-16 belonging to the Iraqi air force. The U.S. Air Force is training Iraqi pilots in F-16 fighters at the request of the Iraqi Government.  These fighter pilots are vital to their country’s defense.

The Air Force has established an interim safety board to investigate the incident.



 

Local
DM-warthogs2

Lifting Warthogs with CDDAR

355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crashed, damaged or disabled aircraft recovery team place a wing adapter onto pneumatic bags in order to airbag lift an A-10C Thunderbolt
 
Health & Safety
af-suicide

Suicide prevention month: stopping suicide is everyone’s battle

September is Suicide Prevention Month, a time for Americans to build awareness and help understand suicide in our culture. More than 40,000 Americans lose their life due to suicide each year and research shows that rates in the...
 
Air Force

AF to implement Second Assignment In-Place Pilot Program

The Air Force will allow limited fighter aircrew to extend their time at certain assignments in an effort to improve quality of life, quality of service and help retain experienced aviators for longer than 20 years. Beginning Sept. 7, 2017, the Air Force will implement the Second Assignment In-Place Pilot Program for active duty, late-career...
 
