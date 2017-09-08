Lifting Warthogs with CDDAR

355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crashed, damaged or disabled aircraft recovery team place a wing adapter onto pneumatic bags in order to airbag lift an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2017. The A-10’s wings are the primary lifting surfaces and the rear section of the aircraft is supported for stability.



A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron sits in a flight line hangar after being airbag lifted by the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crashed, damaged or disabled aircraft recovery team at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2017. The CDDAR team carried out the six-hour long process of lifting the A-10 due to a landing gear retraction.



Tech. Sgt. Darius Ellis, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crashed, damaged or disabled aircraft recovery team, purges contaminants from a pneumatic hose at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2017. Each of the hoses provide 7 PSI of pressure to the lifting bags from the manifold.



Airman 1st Class Reed McClure, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crashed, damaged or disabled aircraft recovery team member disconnects an external air source from an MC-7 air cart to a pneumatic manifold at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2017. Disconnecting the source will allow the manifold to be purged prior to use.



355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crashed, damaged or disabled aircraft recovery team members arrange and align hoses in preparation of airbag lifting an A-10C Thunderbolt II with pneumatic bags at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2017. The 26-manned CDDAR team arranged each individual hose to align with it’s corresponding valve and segment of the pneumatic lifting bag.



355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Airmen assigned to the crashed, damaged or disabled aircraft recovery team position a second module of pneumatic bags in preparation of airbag lifting an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2017. Positioning of the module is critical to the success of the lift, as each module must be displaced evenly on the other.



Tech. Sgt. Bryen Sandoval and Airman 1st Class Reed McClure, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crashed, damaged or disabled aircraft recovery team members, perform purging of the MC-7 air cart and pneumatic manifold at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2017. This process prevents foreign debris and moisture from entering the lifting bags.



Airman 1st Class Reed McClure and Tech. Sgt. Cesar Zayas, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crashed, damaged or disabled aircraft recovery team members, inspect and store a module of pneumatic lifting bags at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2017. Post-use inspections of the bags prevent damage during storage and preserve future use.



Staff Sgt. James Weishaupt and Ralph Armijo, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crashed, damaged or disabled aircraft recovery team members, ensure surface engagement in preparation of airbag lifting an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2017. The CDDAR team members are ensuring correct engagement with the contact surface of the aircraft wing and wing adapters.



Airman 1st Class Zachery Suttmoeller, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crashed, damaged or disabled aircraft recovery team member, stands ready at a tether point while an A-10C Thunderbolt II is being airbag lifted by pneumatic air bags at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2017. The CDDAR team members assist in stabilizing the aircraft, which is vital in the event of the aircraft shifting during the lifting procedure.