D-M hosts 9/11 ceremony

Airman Angel Akino, 355th Fighter Wing honor guardsmen, plays taps during the 9/11 Remembrance ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2017. More than 100 Airmen and civilians attended the ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.



Air Force honor guardsmen render a salute during the National Anthem sung by Airman 1st Class Heather Bradley, 355th Security Forces Squadron member, during a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2017. The ceremony was in honor of the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.



Airman Damacius Williams, 355th Fighter Wing honor guardsmen, lays a wreath during a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2017. More than 100 Airmen and civilians attended the ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.



A display of the fireman’s crossed axes and police badge paid tribute to fallen heroes during the 9/11 Remembrance ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2017. The ceremony was held in honor of those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.