September 13, 2017
 

D-M hosts 9/11 ceremony

DM-9-11a

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Airman Angel Akino, 355th Fighter Wing honor guardsmen, plays taps during the 9/11 Remembrance ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2017. More than 100 Airmen and civilians attended the ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
 

DM-9-11b

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Air Force honor guardsmen render a salute during the National Anthem sung by Airman 1st Class Heather Bradley, 355th Security Forces Squadron member, during a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2017. The ceremony was in honor of the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
 

DM-9-11c

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Airman Damacius Williams, 355th Fighter Wing honor guardsmen, lays a wreath during a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2017. More than 100 Airmen and civilians attended the ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
 

DM-9-11d

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

A display of the fireman’s crossed axes and police badge paid tribute to fallen heroes during the 9/11 Remembrance ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2017. The ceremony was held in honor of those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.



 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Nellis to support Hurricane Irma rescue operations in Florida

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Airmen assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, 823rd Maintenance Squadron and the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron load an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter into a C-5M Super G...
 
Raytheon enhances Tomahawk cruise missile to hit moving targets at sea

TUCSON, Ariz.–The U.S. Navy has awarded Raytheon a $119 million contract to begin integrating a new multi-mode seeker into the Tomahawk Block IV cruise missile. The enhancement will enable the weapon to engage moving maritime targets. The Navy is conducting the new seeker development as a Rapid Deployment Capability program to meet urgent fleet requirements...
 
DM-C5b

Last C-5A Galaxy retires to AMARG

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie De. Moore The U.S. Air Force’s last C-5A Galaxy rests before being retired to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sep...
 
