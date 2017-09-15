563rd RQG deploys assets in response to Hurricane Irma

A pilot from the 79th Rescue Squadron conducts a preflight check on an HC-130J Combat King II before deploying to south Fla., in response to Hurricane Irma from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2017. Approximately 80 Airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group deployed to south Fla., to execute recovery operations after the Category 4 hurricane ripped through the Florida Keys.



Airmen from the 79th Aircraft Maintenance Unit replace a starter valve on an HC-130J Combat King II before deploying to south Fla., in response to Hurricane Irma from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2017. Approximately 80 Airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group deployed to execute recovery operations after the Category 4 hurricane ripped through the Florida Keys.



Pilots from the 79th Rescue Squadron fly an HC-130J Combat King II in the wake of Hurricane Irma Sept. 11, 2017. Approximately 80 Airmen from the 563rd RQG deployed to south Fla., in support of recovery operations after the Category 4 hurricane ripped through the Florida Keys one day earlier.



Airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base unload an HC-130J Combat King II after arriving at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., in response to Hurricane Irma Sept. 11, 2017. Approximately 80 Airmen from the 563rd RQG deployed to south Fla., in support of recovery operations after the Category 4 hurricane ripped through the Florida Keys one day earlier.



Air Force pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, move parts from an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., Sept. 11, 2017. Approximately 80 Airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group deployed to south Fla., in support of recovery operations after Category 4 Hurricane Irma ripped through the Florida Keys.



An Air Force pararescueman from the 48th Rescue Squadron out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.,looks out of an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during a reconnaissance mission over the Florida Keys in response to Hurricane Irma Sept. 11, 2017. Approximately 80 Airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group deployed to south Fla., in support of recovery operations after the Category 4 hurricane ripped through the state’s archipelago one day earlier.



A pararescueman from the 48th Rescue Squadron out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., adjusts his gear during a reconnaissance flight over the Florida Keys in response to Hurricane Irma Sept. 11, 2017. Approximately 80 Airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group deployed to south Fla., in support of recovery operations after the Category 4 hurricane ripped through the state’s archipelago one day earlier.



An HC-130J Combat King II from the 79th Rescue Squadron out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base prepares to refuel an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter over south Fla., before performing reconnaissance over the Florida Keys in response to Hurricane Irma Sept. 12, 2017. Approximately 80 Airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group deployed to south Fla., in support of recovery operations after the Category 4 hurricane ripped through the state’s archipelago two days earlier.



An HC-130J Combat King II from the 79th Rescue Squadron out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base refuels an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter over south Fla., before performing reconnaissance over the Florida Keys in response to Hurricane Irma Sept. 12, 2017. Approximately 80 Airmen from the 563rd Rescue Group deployed to south Fla., in support of recovery operations after the Category 4 hurricane ripped through the state’s archipelago two days earlier.



An aerial view of a residential area in the Florida Keys displays the damage sustained from Hurricane Irma Sept. 12, 2017. The Category 4 hurricane ripped through the Florida Keys two days earlier causing widespread devastation to many of the structures within the archipelago.



Boats line the edge of U.S. Naval Air Station Key West’s launch ramp after being displaced by Hurricane Irma Sept. 12, 2017. The Category 4 hurricane ripped through the Florida Keys two days earlier causing widespread devastation to many of the structures within the archipelago.



An aerial view of U.S. Naval Air Station Key West – Boca Chica Field shows the flooding sustained from Hurricane Irma Sept. 12, 2017. The Category 4 hurricane ripped through the Florida Keys two days earlier causing widespread devastation to many of the structures within the archipelago.



An aerial view of U.S. Naval Air Station Key West – Boca Chica Field shows the flooding sustained from Hurricane Irma Sept. 12, 2017. The Category 4 hurricane ripped through the Florida Keys two days earlier causing widespread devastation to many of the structures within the archipelago.