Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

September 20, 2017
 

Water survival training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

DM-SERE1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Staff Sgt. Seth Reab, 355th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape NCO in charge, teaches aircrew members water survival training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2017. Water survival training is a course that aircrew members and pilots must take in order to prepare for an open-water crash landing.
 

DM-SERE2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Staff Sgt. Seth Reab, 355th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape NCO in charge, instructs aircrew members on the tactical techniques and procedures and proper use of the recovery strop at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2017. The recovery strop is used to hoist the survivors onto a recovery helicopter, making it a vital component of water survival.
 

DM-SERE3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

A U.S. Air Force aircrew member participates in a water survival course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2017. The water survival course teaches aircrew members valuable skills such as the basics of surviving in an ocean environment, how to execute proper aircraft evacuation techniques and identifying and assessing hazards.
 

DM-SERE4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Capt. Justin Isles, 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron electronics warfare officer helps aircrew members on board a floatation devices during a water survival training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2017. Aircrew members must take a refresher course in water survival every three years.
 

DM-SERE5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Staff Sgt. Joseph Collett 355th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape instructor, teaches aircrew members water survival skills at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2017. The skills learned in the course are utilized in case of an emergency aircraft evacuation in an open water environment.



 

