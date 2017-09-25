Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

September 25, 2017
 

42nd ECS simulator gets a facelift

Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen

Capt. Brett Neilson, 55th Electronic Combat Group instructor, and Capt. Megan Russell, 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron evaluation pilot, simulate a landing of an EC-130H Compass Call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2017. The 42nd ECS flight simulator went through a $10.5 million upgrade to better prepare the pilots for their future flights.

The 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., celebrated a re-opening of their EC-130H Compass Call flight deck simulator, Sept. 22, 2017.

The upgraded flight simulator features the EC-130Hs new glass cockpit which allows the pilots to keep up with the aviation community and civilian advances.

“With this upgrade, we are now capable of flying and navigating safely around the world for the foreseeable future,” said Maj. Christina Lakey, 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron assistant director of operations and evaluator pilot.

The upgrade not only allows military pilots to keep up with the modern advances in aviation but it also provides a safer and cheaper way of training flight deck aviators.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen

Lt. Col. Mike Cundiff, 42nd Electronic Combat Squadron commander, and Rod Shrader, L3 Technologies program director, cut a ribbon a re-opening ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2017. The 42nd ECS flight deck simulator went through an upgrade to match the EC-130H Compass Call’s new glass cockpit configuration.

“We are allowed to do maneuvers in the sim that would be dangerous to do in the actual aircraft,” Lakey said. “Making us more proficient with any situations that would happen in flight, for instance, we practice shutting down engines and dealing with engine fires and inclement weather.”

The system went under a $10.5 million renovation to improve training, crew confidence for deployments and mission readiness.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Courtesy photograph

The 55th HMU: Ready to repair at a moment’s notice

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore Airmen from the 55th Helicopter Maintenance Unit pose in front of an HH-60G Pave Hawk at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2017. The 55th HMU performed an e...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
af-aircrew

Air Force leaders address aircrew crisis

Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash Maj. Gen. Lawrence Martin, assistant deputy under Secretary of the Air Force for Internal Affairs, listens as Capt. Michael Byrnes, Chief of Staff doctoral scholar, briefs attendees about pi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Health & Safety
Air Force image

Take action to make a smooth transition with TRICARE in 2018

Air Force image You may be wondering what action you need to take, if any, to ensure you continue TRICARE coverage in 2018. Some beneficiaries will need to take action, but most will not. If you’re currently enrolled in or el...
 
Full Story »

 