68th RQS polish their rescue skills

CORONADO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz.–The 68th Rescue Squadron held a mountain rescue training course in the Coronado National Forest in Tucson, Ariz., late last month.
The training course covered multiple rescue techniques including low and high angle rescues, rock climbing, and rappelling.
The 68th RQS also known as the formal Guardian Angel training unit, standardized upgrade training for all Guardian Angel pararescuemen. After the three month course the pararescuemen go back to their units as competent team members.
“It takes a lot of weight off of the gaining units having to train everybody,” said Staff Sgt. Derek, 68th RQS instructor. “The standardized course creates a good baseline for all new pararescuemen.”
Pararescuemen hold many skills and techniques required for rescue missions downrange and stateside. Their training is directly applicable to anything they could be called out for, whether it’s in the mountains of Afghanistan or local rescues.
“Pararescuemen need to be able to get to anybody, anyplace, anytime—victims could end up in a mountain environment,” said Senior Airman Alex, 68th RQS pararescueman. “We have to be prepared for any terrain.”
A U.S. Air Force pararescueman and a simulated victim rappel down a cliff during a rescue training scenario in the Coronado National Forest in Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2017.
U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 68th Rescue Squadron rig a rescue litter in the Coronado National Forest in Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2017.
U.S. Air Force pararescuemen hoist a rescue litter containing an instructor during a training exercise in the Coronado National Forest in Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2017.
A U.S. Air Force pararescueman from the 68th Rescue Squadron communicates between the belaying pararescueman and the belay crew during a training exercise in the Coronado National Forest in Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2017.
U.S. Air Force pararescuemen build a lower to rappel a rescuer during a training exercise in the Coronado National Forest in Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2017.
U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 68th Rescue Squadron rig a rescue litter in the Coronado National Forest in Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2017.
U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 68th Rescue Squadron watch a demonstration during rescue training in the Coronado National Forest in Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2017.
Kurt Winkler, guide with American Mountain Guides Association, demonstrates how to tie a figure 8 follow-through knot during training in the Coronado National Forest in Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2017.
A U.S. Air Force pararescueman from the 68th Rescue Squadron builds a belaying anchor in the Coronado National Forest in Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2017.