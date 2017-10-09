68th RQS conducts jump training

MARANA, Ariz.–The 68th Rescue Squadron held jump upgrade training at the Marana Regional Airport in Marana, Ariz., this week.

Jump phase is important to get pararescuemen comfortable and competent on a canopy enabling them to land in a given drop zone with precision.

“Jumping is one of the more difficult things we do and the more that we can practice our canopy work the better we will be in high stress situations,” said SSgt Derek, 68th RQS pararescue instructor. “This course helps students get to a point where they can go to a team and continue to progress as a group.”

It is imperative that training, qualifications and capabilities of pararescuemen are extensive because they are the only Department of Defense forces specifically postured to conduct full spectrum personnel recovery.

“This is a main way for us to get to injured personnel or isolated personnel in a timely manner and provide treatment in the quickest time possible,” Said TSgt Dustin, 68th RQS pararescue instructor.

The jump training spans over several weeks and is in conducted in multiple regions across the U.S.

