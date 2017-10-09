Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Technology

October 9, 2017
 

Raytheon offers Stryker-mounted Stinger missile for U.S. Army mobile air defense

raytheon-stinger
TUCSON, Ariz.–Responding to the U.S. Army’s urgent need for mobile air defense to protect ground troops, Raytheon integrated and demonstrated a Stinger® air defense missile mounted on a Stryker armored fighting vehicle.  

Raytheon incorporated the Stinger missile into a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station, or CROWS, and mounted it on a Stryker. During a late September demonstration at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, the Army fired Stinger missiles from a Stryker vehicle and successfully intercepted airborne targets.

“With so many airborne threats in the battlespace, our ground forces need the protection of additional mobile air defense systems,” said Kim Ernzen, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. “Combining these two proven systems gives the Army an immediate, low risk, high-value solution.”

The Army is now evaluating the Stinger missile/Stryker vehicle solution.

The Stinger weapon system is a lightweight, self-contained air defense system that can be rapidly deployed by ground troops and on military platforms. It’s combat proven in four major conflicts and in use by more than 20 nations as well as all four U.S. military services.



 

