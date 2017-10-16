Blended Retirement System Opt-In training now available to all Airmen



The Defense Department will implement the new Blended Retirement System next year.

While no one needs to make a decision until Jan. 1, 2018, all Airmen should take advantage of training and informational resources to research their options during the remainder of 2017.

Airmen eligible for the new Blended Retirement System began receiving email notifications in February from myPers to ensure they receive correct information regarding their benefits to make the decision best suited for their individual needs.

The Opt-In course is designed to provide sufficient information for eligible Airmen to make an educated decision about their retirement system. However, Airmen are highly encouraged to discuss their personal situations with a personal financial counselor at the Airman and Family Readiness Center. The Blended Retirement System Opt-in training is available on Advanced Distributed Learning Service under the “Selected Force Training” drop down menu.

Only those active Airmen who, as of Dec. 31, 2017, have served fewer than 12 years, or reserve Airmen who have accrued fewer than 4,320 retirement points, will have the option of electing BRS or remaining in the legacy retirement system. These Airmen will be required to take the Opt-In training and should provide a copy of the training certificate to their Unit Training Manager upon completion.

The Air Force recommends BRS training for all Airmen and encourages them to take the Opt-In course. Many leaders may not be eligible to opt-in to BRS themselves, but still need to be knowledgeable about the new system to understand what their junior Airmen should know as they prepare to make their decisions in 2018. The leader training course is also available to those without a Common Access Card — to include family members — via an alternate website.

BRS information is continuously updated on myPers. Click “Retirement” from any military landing page. In addition, a live chat feature on BRS is available for Airmen. To chat live with a Total Force Service Center representative, go to the page and allow about 30 to 60 seconds to enable a representative to come online.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.