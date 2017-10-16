Wing leadership joins FSS in unit immersion

The 355th Fighter Wing’s top leadership participated in a unit immersion with the 355th Force Support Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2017.

Col. Scott Campbell, 355th FW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shanece Johnson, 355th FW command chief, have made visits similar to todays to five other D-M squadrons. They plan on going to more in the future to better relate to the Airmen they lead.

“Not only does this give us an opportunity to get to know our people better, but it gives them an opportunity to get to know us,” Johnson said. “They get to see us as normal people.”

In addition to touring squadrons, the colonel and chief participate in events which take place at different shops and offices. While visiting the 355th FSS, Campbell and Johnson joined in on activities ranging from search and rescue training to assembling picture frames.

“We’re trying to get them to see the things that many people don’t know we do as FSS,” said Maj. Angela Turner, 355th FSS operations officer. “We want them to realize what we can offer as a squadron.”

The 355th FW commander and command chief’s initiative to get out to the squadrons and show support for their units reflects their dedication to the Airmen of D-M.

“When we get out to their squadrons and start working with them, the Airmen really get a chance to see that they are the experts we need them to be,” Johnson said.

