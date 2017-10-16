Wing leadership joins FSS in unit immersion

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore
Col. Scott Campbell, 355th Fighter Wing commander, constructs a matte board photo overlay at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2017.
The 355th Fighter Wing’s top leadership participated in a unit immersion with the 355th Force Support Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2017.
Col. Scott Campbell, 355th FW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shanece Johnson, 355th FW command chief, have made visits similar to todays to five other D-M squadrons. They plan on going to more in the future to better relate to the Airmen they lead.
“Not only does this give us an opportunity to get to know our people better, but it gives them an opportunity to get to know us,” Johnson said. “They get to see us as normal people.”
The 355th FSS performs search and recovery training up to three times per year to ensure its Airmen are ready to perform the task should the need arise.
In addition to touring squadrons, the colonel and chief participate in events which take place at different shops and offices. While visiting the 355th FSS, Campbell and Johnson joined in on activities ranging from search and rescue training to assembling picture frames.
“We’re trying to get them to see the things that many people don’t know we do as FSS,” said Maj. Angela Turner, 355th FSS operations officer. “We want them to realize what we can offer as a squadron.”
The 355th FW commander and command chief’s initiative to get out to the squadrons and show support for their units reflects their dedication to the Airmen of D-M.
“When we get out to their squadrons and start working with them, the Airmen really get a chance to see that they are the experts we need them to be,” Johnson said.
After the double-sided tape was added, Campbell applied a sheet of thin brown paper to the back of the frame to give it a clean look.
After identifying the classification of her find, Johnson tagged the spot in which it was found.
Chief Master Sgt. Shanece Johnson, 355th Fighter Wing command chief, checks the quality of her framing work at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2017. Johnson spent her morning performing various tasks with the 355th Force Support Squadron as part of a unit immersion.