355th CES conducts live fire training

A U.S. Air Force firefighter from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron puts out a fire in a burn room during fire training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2017. In addition to protecting installation assets, Air Force firefighters collaborate with and host training for local fire departments.



Air Force firefighters from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron pull a fire hose into a simulated burn site at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2017. In addition to protecting installation assets, Air Force firefighters collaborate with and host training for local fire departments.



Tech. Sgt. John De La Cruz, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron and CE flight division chief of logistics, and Darren Felish, 355th CES assistant chief of training, rest after multiple sessions in a burn room at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2017. De La Cruz and Felish both endured temperatures up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit during the training.