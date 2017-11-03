Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Air Force

November 3, 2017
 

Airman ropes off stress, uses music

Tags:
Story and photo by Airman 1st Class TRISTAN BIESE
633rd Air Base Wing Public Affairs
15
Senior Airman Hannah Walker, 633rd Force Support Squadron food service journeyman, performs live at the Langley Marina on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Walker is a singer/song writer who uses her music as a way to build resiliency. A big inspiration for Walker’s music is her family, most notably her daughter.

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — Sitting on the edge of her stool, staring out at a sea of faces staring back, she tunes her guitar. Once the guitar is just right she takes a sip of her drink, grabs her pick, takes a deep breath and begins playing.

Senior Airman Hannah Walker, 633rd Force Support Squadron food service journeyman, is performing live at the Langley Marina. She occasionally does this to help destress and recenter herself.

“When you’re in the military and you don’t have a hobby or something to do outside of work, it can make you go insane,” said Walker. “I wear this uniform every day and I am an Airman whether I’m in uniform or not in uniform, but there is a time to take the uniform off and put it away and be who you’re called to be, whether that’s to be a husband, a wife or a musician. Those are the things that are going to keep you grounded.”

Walker has been singing for as long as she can remember and music has always been a part of her life. However, Walker didn’t realize how much she needed music until tragedy struck at home.

Only a month after her high school graduation, doctors found a tumor in her father’s brain and needed to perform surgery. To help cope with the storm of emotions she was feeling, Walker started writing and produced 14 songs, jump starting her musical path.

“When I’m stressed, I write it down,” said Walker. “You can get all your anger, all your frustrations out on paper and it stops there. Nine times out of ten, when I’m done writing it all down, I don’t feel stressed anymore.”

Walker continued writing music and later enlisted into the Air Force and is now stationed at JB Langley-Eustis, where she performed live for the first time.

Walker’s first live performance did not go very well, but that didn’t stop her. She continued to perform at open mics every night during the week, slowly improving her confidence and skill.

“Once I got over caring what people thought and when I told myself that the people watching me are here to support me, I got over my stage fright,” said Walker. “It’s crazy because three years ago I would sing in a room with ten people and I would be super nervous, but now I’ve sang in front of hundreds of people and it feels amazing.”

A little more than a year after Walker’s first performance she had to put performing on the back burner due to her daughter being born. Even though she wasn’t able to perform as much anymore, Walker filled that time by writing more music and spending time with her biggest motivation.

“One of my biggest inspirations is my daughter and I want her to know that no matter what your dream is, or no matter what you want to do with your life, you can do anything,” said Walker. “Even if your dreams sound crazy and other people tell you that it’s not realistic, if you want something and you put your mind to it, you can do anything.”

Using her dream of being a singer, Walker continues to perform and use her music as an outlet for the stressors in her life.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

Narrow scope, improve force

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Our collective failure to lead boldly and teach others to do the same has led us toward the end of our runway. Airmen are watching Young military leaders vicariously learn the easiest path to promotion is through conservative decisions, and a single mistake may cost a career. In light...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Three pounds, 11 ounces of resiliency

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — As military members we are inundated with training and speeches about resiliency. We hear it so often that it can get dull and become just another checked box on your records, until the message gets personally delivered in a place you’d never expect. In 2016 my husband and I...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Courtesy photo

Air Force offers chief ‘excellent adventure’

In January 1975, the music of Elton John and Barry Manilow topped the music charts. The Waltons, All in the Family and The Jeffersons were popular television shows, and Gerald Ford was president of the United States. That same ...
 
Full Story »

 