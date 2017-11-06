ALS names schoolhouse after devoted chief

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen
Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mark Stubbs and wife Jane, read Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck’s biography display after the Airman Leadership School building dedication ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2017. The ceremony was held to honor Beck’s life and devotion to the Air Force and mentorship of Airmen.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Airman Leadership School held a naming ceremony as a tribute to Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck, here Nov. 3.
Beck spent countless hours mentoring Airmen and impacted lives across a spectrum which few will match.
“Chief Beck was an integral part of D-M for the last 30 plus years,” said Tech Sgt. Michelle Snapp 355th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor. “He was an inspiration to Airmen, especially those coming through ALS. He cared about everyone and loved the Air Force more than anything.”
U.S. Air Force Airmen and guests celebrate the Airman Leadership School building dedication ceremony in honor of Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2017. Beck served for more than 32 years before retiring and devoting the rest of his life to mentoring Airmen at the Airman Leadership School.
Before Beck passed away in 2016, he spent his time mentoring and guiding D-M Airmen.
“He came from shabby beginnings and made the Air Force his life and we were lucky to have shared that with him,” said Beck’s nieces.
The schoolhouse is now named Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School instructors conduct a building dedication ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2017. The ceremony was held to honor Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck whose life was devoted to the Air Force and mentoring Airmen.