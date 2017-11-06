ALS names schoolhouse after devoted chief

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Airman Leadership School held a naming ceremony as a tribute to Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck, here Nov. 3.

Beck spent countless hours mentoring Airmen and impacted lives across a spectrum which few will match.

“Chief Beck was an integral part of D-M for the last 30 plus years,” said Tech Sgt. Michelle Snapp 355th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor. “He was an inspiration to Airmen, especially those coming through ALS. He cared about everyone and loved the Air Force more than anything.”

Before Beck passed away in 2016, he spent his time mentoring and guiding D-M Airmen.

“He came from shabby beginnings and made the Air Force his life and we were lucky to have shared that with him,” said Beck’s nieces.

The schoolhouse is now named Chief Master Sgt. Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School.

