Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

November 17, 2017
 

AF, Apple building maintenance efficiency

Tags:
Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Richardson

Senior Airman Amanda Gonzales, 924th Fighter Group crew chief, checks her technical orders before beginning maintenance on an A-10 Thunderbolt II in a hangar on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Ariz., November 5, 2017. Gonzales has been chosen to beta test an Integrated Maintenance Database System application at the Apple Design Center in California. This app will allow her IPad to become a mobile workstation instead of an e-reader.

Most people hear the words Apple and think either a fruit or an electronic device, but for the 924th Fighter Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., it means efficiency.

The “Termites” were chosen by the Air Force Reserve Command to be the test unit to work directly with Apple in the development of an Integrated Maintenance Database System application. This application will increase productivity for the Airmen who work on the flightline.

“Whenever we accomplish a maintenance task on an aircraft, it is documented on the aircraft form and in the database and they both have to match,” said Master Sgt. Scott Jenkins, 924 FG quality assurance lead.

Jenkins has been in contact with AFRC since early this year in hopes of making the maintainers jobs easier with the implementation of the app.

“Documentation is a very crucial part of our job because it accurately tracks everything we do on the aircraft,” said Jenkins. “but when you have 60 Airmen all trying to use eight computers on a training weekend that makes it hard and we don’t want things to get missed.”

The app will allow the Airmen to document actions on the spot right next to the aircraft instead of waiting until they return to the building at the end of the day or whenever the can go inside.

“We maintainers used to have little blue books for our technical orders, then we switched over to tough books, and here recently we have moved to IPads,” said Jenkins. “Although we had these devices, we have only been using them as an e-reader. We know there is more capability, so we started trying to figure out how to use it and one step of that was to perform more aspects of our job on it kind of like a mobile workstation.”

Although the Airmen only have eight desktop computers to share, every Airmen is required to sign out an IPad, which holds their technical orders, before starting work on an aircraft. Therefore, the development of the app is a top priority for the unit.

“When AFRC reached out and asked us to take the lead as the test bed, my leadership accepted without hesitation,” said Jenkins.

In order to test the app, AFRC and Apple requested, at a minimum, an experience IMDS user and a brand-new Airmen to gauge how easy the new app is to use. Jenkin then reached out the 924th FG airframe powerplant general flight chief. “The people who document the most using this form is the APG Airmen, so it only makes sense to use the maintainers that used this form on a daily basis,” said Jenkins.

Master Sgt. Michael Mindziak, 924th APG flight chief, has been working with Jenkins to determine which Airmen are going to the Apple Headquarters and which screens are essential to the limited functional app.

“AFRC sent me a working list of screens they think are pertinent and I am able to work with Mindziak and the unit to determine what screen is necessary and what can wait, to really test out the app,” said Jenkins.

Mindziak thinks this project is a great step in the right direction.

“I think it’s awesome and a great honor to be a part of the initial steps in developing the IMDS app,” said Mindziak, “we need it.”
Mindziak understands that there will be challenges but for good reason.

“I know there will be glitches here and there but in the end, this will truly help the Airmen and create a great product for the Air Force,” said Minziak.

Going to the Apple headquarters may be overwhelming but Mindziak has one goal in mind.

“I plan on being a huge sponge for any and everything they share with me because it will only enhance our mission,” said Mindziak, “plus I hope to be the first stop for help with the app when problems come up.” 

Mindziak continued to say that the overall perception around his unit is very good. The Airmen are excited about the prospect for more efficiency and better time-management.

The two chosen Airmen and Jenkins and Minziak are scheduled to head to the Apple Design Lab in California for a three days design session to work with Apple engineers and developers to beta test the app. The unit’s hope is that 25 IPADs will be ready to test within the unit by early 2018.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Health & Safety
eafb-tax

Take command: Enroll now for 2018 TRICARE coverage

On Jan. 1, 2018, there are a number of changes coming to your TRICARE benefit. This includes a change to the current TRICARE regions. The current three regions (North, South and West) will become two regions (East and West). Th...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Uncategorized

Around the Air Force: Nov. 15

On this look around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein deliver the State of the Air Force Address at the Pentagon, and Lt. Gen. Mark Nowland, Deputy Chief of Staff for Air Force Operations, testifies about Aviation readiness to the House...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
state-of-AF

Wilson, Goldfein emphasize need for fiscal 2018 budget

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein answer a question during the State of the Air Force address at the Pentagon, Washingto...
 
Full Story »

 