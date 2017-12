It is with deepest regret we announce that Tech. Sgt. Nicolas P. Cozee of the 355th Maintenance Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., passed away Oct. 14, 2017.

Anyone having knowledge of claim for or against the deceased’s estate may contact the Summary Court Officer, Lt. Susan Hurtado, at 520-228-5492, or by email at Susan.hurtado.1@us.af.mil.