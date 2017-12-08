2018 Thunder and Lightning Open House rescheduled for 2019

The 2018 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Open House slated for March 17-18 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., has been rescheduled to March 23-24, 2019.

The air show was moved to better accommodate performer requirements and give Arizona the chance to host an airshow annually by establishing alternating years for Luke Air Force Base and D-M open houses.

Currently, D-M and Luke AFB have air shows just one week apart every other year. Off-setting airshows will enable more Arizonans to enjoy both airshows while giving vendors the opportunity to patronize both events.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2019 D-M airshow. The Thunderbirds are the United States Air Force’s premiere aerial demonstration team. A Thunderbirds air demonstration is a mix of formation flying and solo routines. The four-aircraft diamond formation demonstrates the training and precision of Air Force pilots, while the solo aircraft highlight the maximum capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon.