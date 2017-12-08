Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Events

December 8, 2017
 

2018 Thunder and Lightning Open House rescheduled for 2019

The 2018 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Open House slated for March 17-18 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., has been rescheduled to March 23-24, 2019. 

The air show was moved to better accommodate performer requirements and give Arizona the chance to host an airshow annually by establishing alternating years for Luke Air Force Base and D-M open houses.

Currently, D-M and Luke AFB have air shows just one week apart every other year.  Off-setting airshows will enable more Arizonans to enjoy both airshows while giving vendors the opportunity to patronize both events. 

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2019 D-M airshow. The Thunderbirds are the United States Air Force’s premiere aerial demonstration team. A Thunderbirds air demonstration is a mix of formation flying and solo routines. The four-aircraft diamond formation demonstrates the training and precision of Air Force pilots, while the solo aircraft highlight the maximum capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Health & Safety

When using heaters, beware of carbon monoxide

As the temperature drop here in the Sonoran desert the time has finally arrived to turn on your heaters. With that there is an increased risk of carbon monoxide being produced in your home. Carbon monoxide is a byproduct of incomplete combustion and is often called the invisible killer and can have devastating results for...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Chaplains host coping with grief workshop

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims Tech. Sgt. Huey Wyche, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron instrumental flight control systems technician, discusses a past grieving experience with Capt. Thomas Webb, 355t...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

D-M issues claims notice for Tech. Sgt. Nicolas P. Cozee

It is with deepest regret we announce that Tech. Sgt. Nicolas P. Cozee of the 355th Maintenance Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., passed away Oct. 14, 2017. Anyone having knowledge of claim for or against the deceased’s estate may contact the Summary Court Officer, Lt. Susan Hurtado, at 520-228-5492, or by email at Susan.hurtado.1@us.af.mil.
 
Full Story »

 