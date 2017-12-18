Santas in Blue 2017

Volunteers from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., donated gifts to children from the Tohono O’odham Nation Indian Reservation through the annual Santas in Blue program.

This year, more than 100 children from pre-K to 12th grade, were grinning from ear-to-ear when Santa Claus showed up at San Xavier Mission School making their Christmas wishes a reality.

“Seeing the smiles on the children’s faces truly warms the heart,” said Col. Chad Balettie, 355th Fighter Wing vice commander. “It shows what the holidays are all about – giving.”

The schools had each child create a wish list of two or three items they would like Santa to bring them and every year since 1965, the Desert Lightning Team has sponsored a child by fulfilling their requests.

“This is our way of giving back to the community,” said Master Sgt. Travis Merriman this year’s Santas in Blue coordinator. “The Air Force as a whole is reaching out to the community and being a part of their lives.”

D-M’s Santas in Blue program also donated toys to children at Santa Rosa Day School, Santa Rosa Ranch School, San Simon and Indian Oasis Primary Campus in Sells, Ariz.

