January 5, 2018
 

Year in Review: May

Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos

Pararescuemen with the 58th Rescue Squadron prepare for aerial transport during a personnel recovery scenario at Pond Lading Zone during Angel Thunder 17 in Tucson, Ariz., May 11, 2017. Angel Thunder is a two-week, Air Combat Command-sponsored, joint certified and accredited personnel recovery exercise focused on search and rescue. The exercise is designed to provide training for personnel recovery assets using a variety of scenarios to simulate deployment conditions and contingencies.



 

Air Force saves Airmen time, no longer requires first year evaluations

Air Force officials announced Jan. 4, 2018, that Enlisted Performance Reports are no longer required for regular Air Force Airmen in the grade of airman first class and below with less than 36 months’ Time-In-Service or Air Reserve Component Airmen below the grade of senior airman.  This policy change supports Air Force senior leaders’ focus...
 
Around the Air Force: Jan. 4

On this look around the Air Force the 418th Flight Test Squadron assists NASA and Airmen can now enroll in the new Blended Retirement System.
 
Year in Review: January

Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims Staff Sgt. Mark Siefner, 334th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, out of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., repairs an F-15E Strike Eagle Jan. 18, 2017, at Davis-Monthan AFB. New pilots from the 334th Fighter Squadron participated in a two-week training course with the F-15E throughout southern Arizona’s military operating...
 
