Defender, MWD prepare for deployment

Senior Airman Dante Tost, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, poses for a photograph with his MWD, Darius, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2018. Tost, having recently trained into becoming a MWD handler, completes exercises with Darius in order to create a stronger bond between the two partners. MWDs are specially trained to detect either narcotics or explosives, and go through simulated training exercises in order to hone their skills. Darius was specifically trained as an explosives detection MWD. Dante and Darius conducted the bomb sweep exercise in order to ramp up their skills for an upcoming deployment.



