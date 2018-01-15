Davis-Monthan under CINC inspection

After receiving the 2018 Air Combat Command Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence award, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona is under inspection to be selected for the award at the Air Force level.

Established in 1985 by former President Ronald Reagan, the CINC Installation Excellence award is designed to recognize the efforts of all those who operate and maintain military installations at an exceptional level.

The CINC Installation Excellence selection board visited multiple units on base for the inspection. The selection board concludes their visit today.

If selected, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base would be awarded a crystal Installation Excellence trophy, an Installation Excellence flag, complimentary letter from the president and a $750,000 prize.

