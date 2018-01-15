Davis-Monthan under CINC inspection

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer
Maj. Gen. Timothy Green and Col. Matthew Brooks, Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence selection board members, speak to Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron’s fire department at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2018. Davis-Monthan AFB is under consideration for the 2018 CINC Installation Excellence Award, a presidential award for exemplary support of Department of Defense missions.
After receiving the 2018 Air Combat Command Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence award, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona is under inspection to be selected for the award at the Air Force level.
Established in 1985 by former President Ronald Reagan, the CINC Installation Excellence award is designed to recognize the efforts of all those who operate and maintain military installations at an exceptional level.
Maj. Gen. Timothy Green, Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence selection board member and Headquarters Air Force director of civil engineers, deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection, receives a mission briefing from emergency management Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2018. Green received a variety of briefings during his visit to Davis-Monthan AFB.
The CINC Installation Excellence selection board visited multiple units on base for the inspection. The selection board concludes their visit today.
If selected, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base would be awarded a crystal Installation Excellence trophy, an Installation Excellence flag, complimentary letter from the president and a $750,000 prize.
Col. Matthew Brooks, Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence selection board member and 5th Bomb Wing commander, receives a mission briefing from Tech. Sgt. Eric Partlow, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2018. Partlow highlighted the fire department’s achievements and missions accomplished during fiscal year 2017.
Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Yevchak, Commander in Cheif’s Installation Excellence selection board member and 87th Air Base Wing command chief, met with resiliency facilitators at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2018. Davis-Monthan AFB is under consideration for the 2018 CINC Installation Excellence Award, a presidential award for exemplary support of Department of Defense missions.
Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Yevchak, Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence selection board member and 87th Air Base Wing command chief receives a briefing from Mr. Vincent Howard, community support coordinator at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2018. Yevchak received a variety of breifings during his visit to Davis-Monthan AFB for its consideration of the CINC Installation Excellence Award
Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Yevchak, Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence selection board member and 87th Air Base Wing command chief, and Tech Sgt. Scott Hamrick, 25th Operational Weather Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of standards and evaluations, participate in a team building activity at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan 12, 2018. Resiliency facilitators highlighted the importance of resiliency training and its impact on Davis-Monthan AFB and the surrounding community.
Lt. Col. Robert Chinnock, 355th Operations Group deputy commander, shows Col. Kenyon Bell, Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence selection board member, the inside of an A-10C Thunderbolt II’s cockpit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2018. Davis-Monthan AFB is under consideration for the 2018 CINC Installation Excellence Award, a presidential award for exemplary support of Department of Defense missions.
Lt. Col. Jason Case, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, briefs Col. Kenyon Bell, Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence selection board member, on the weapons capabilities of the A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2018. The A-10 had various bombs and rockets mounted to it to showcase its versatility.
Col. Kenyon Bell, Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence selection board member, shakes the hand of Lt. Col. Jason Case, 357th Fighter Squadron commander, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2018. Bell complimented Case for giving a detailed and interactive briefing.