Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

January 15, 2018
 

Firefighters hone aircraft rescue skills

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron walk away from a controlled fire at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2018. The controlled burn simulated the result of a downed aircraft that burst into flames.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron walk away from igniting a fire during an aircraft rescue firefighting training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2018. Firefighters from the 355th CES practice these exercises regularly to hone their skills in preparation for the possibility of an aircraft fire.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

A U.S. Air Force firefighter from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron monitors a controlled fire during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2018. Live fire training is useful to firefighters because it hones their skills and prepares them for real world scenarios.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

A U.S. Air Force firefighter from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron walks away after igniting a controlled fire during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2018. The objective of the exercise was to quickly extinguish the controlled fire, which was lit beneath a mock A-10C Thunderbolt II.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish a fire during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2018. During these exercises, a mock A-10C Thunderbolt II is set on fire to practice aircraft rescue firefighting.



 

