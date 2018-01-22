Airmen gun for a 72 hour turnaround

Airman 1st Class James Oldham, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron armament team member, performs maintenance on safety wires of a GAU-8 Avenger 30 mm cannon from an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2018. Regular maintenance on the cannon includes full disassembly and reassembly in order for it to operate smoothly. Armament team members are given a turnaround time of 72 hours to inspect and service the GAU-8 cannon.



Airman 1st Class Brandon Marinkov, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, removes a panel from an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2018. The panel was removed to perform maintenance on the A-10’s GAU-8 Avenger 30 mm cannon.



Airman 1st Class Darryl Ball, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron armament team member, inspects the recoil spindle of a GAU-8 Avenger 30 mm cannon from an A-10C Thunderbolt II for damage at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2018. The GAU-8 cannon must receive a full inspection every 25,000 rounds fired or every 36 months to maintain proper operability.



Airman 1st Class Devin Mayweather, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, coils a flexible magazine from an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2018. The magazine must be detached prior to the removal of the A-10’s GAU-8 Avenger 30 mm cannon.



Airman 1st Class James Oldham, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron armament team member, installs safety wires on a GAU-8 Avenger 30 mm cannon from an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2018. With regular inspections and maintenance, the life cycle of the cannon can reach 250,000 rounds fired, or 10 to 15 years.



Airmen from the 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit remove a GAU-8 Avenger 30 mm cannon from an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2018. The A-10’s cannon is inspected and cleaned once every 36 months or every 25,000 rounds fired.



Airman 1st Class Brandon Marinkov, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, drains fluid from the hydraulic drive assembly of an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2018. Once the fluid is drained, it is sent to the supply section and later sent off-base to be overhauled.