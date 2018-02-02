Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Health & Safety

February 2, 2018
 

Behavioral Health Services Employee Assistance and WorkLife Programs

LIVE WEBINARS | 11 a.m.

Feb. 14

Enhancing Your Life with Positive Thinking

We know that optimism is beneficial to life satisfaction. But did you know that being positive can also mitigate stress, decrease depression levels, improve coping skills, and even increase your lifespan? This month’s webinar covers the dos and don’ts of common thought patterns, and discusses positive self-talk, shifting your mood, and practicing gratitude.

March 14

Taxes and the IRS

Tax time is upon us and many of us wish we knew more about how it all works. Whether you’re already ahead of the game or plan to file later, the financial experts at F3E will shed some light on this annual deadline. Learn about tax-free savings, the difference between tax-deferral and tax-deductible, and get a better idea about exactly where our taxes go.

March 28

Reaching Your Leadership Potential

Whether you are just starting out in management or have been leading others for years, there’s always room for growth. Created specifically for supervisors, this session helps unlock your leadership potential as you identify your strengths, fine-tune your skills, and learn how to utilize your energy to boost productivity.

To register, go to FOH4You.com or worklife4you.com. Use code USAF.

Courtesy of Sharon Kozak, 56th Fighter Wing Community Support coordinator



 

Local

Air Force
Courtesy photo

Commentary

