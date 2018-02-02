D-M open house moves to March 2019

The 2018 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Open House slated for March 17-18 has been rescheduled to March 23-24, 2019.

The air show was moved to better accommodate performer requirements and give Arizona the chance to host an air show annually by establishing alternating years for Luke Air Force Base and D-M open houses.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2019 D-M air show. The Thunderbirds are the United States Air Force’s premiere aerial demonstration team.

For more information, call the 355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at 520-228-3406 or email 355wgpa@us.af.mil.

Courtesy of 355th FWPA