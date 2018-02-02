Luke Days welcomes Navy Blue Angels

The 56th Fighter Wing has moved Luke Days to March 17-18 in order to ensure the public a more robust and dynamic experience. The event is free and open to the public.

The upcoming air show marks Luke’s 77th year of operation since its founding in 1941. The show will be headlined, for the first time since 1992, by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team.

The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team will perform demos for the first time in seven years for the 2018 air show season.

The F-35 Lightning II and the F-16 Fighting Falcon will be among the static displays. The schedule of aerial performers and full list of aircraft on static display is being finalized.

Luke welcomed more than 425,000 spectators during the air show weekend in 2016 and expects to host that many Arizonans again.

Luke AFB’s website features a page dedicated to Luke Days 2018 providing the most up to date information as it becomes available: www.luke.af.mil/2018-Luke-Days.

For more information, call 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs at 623-856-6011 or email 56fw.pa@us.af.mil.

Courtesy of 56th FWPA