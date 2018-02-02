Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Air Force

February 2, 2018
 

Luke Days welcomes Navy Blue Angels

Courtesy photo
Luke Days is March 17-18 at Luke Air Force Base. Headlining the show is the U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team.

The 56th Fighter Wing has moved Luke Days to March 17-18 in order to ensure the public a more robust and dynamic experience. The event is free and open to the public.

The upcoming air show marks Luke’s 77th year of operation since its founding in 1941. The show will be headlined, for the first time since 1992, by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team.

The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team will perform demos for the first time in seven years for the 2018 air show season.

The F-35 Lightning II and the F-16 Fighting Falcon will be among the static displays. The schedule of aerial performers and full list of aircraft on static display is being finalized.

Luke welcomed more than 425,000 spectators during the air show weekend in 2016 and expects to host that many Arizonans again.

Luke AFB’s website features a page dedicated to Luke Days 2018 providing the most up to date information as it becomes available: www.luke.af.mil/2018-Luke-Days.

For more information, call 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs at 623-856-6011 or email 56fw.pa@us.af.mil.

For story and more photos on the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, see Page 16.

Courtesy of 56th FWPA



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

D-M open house moves to March 2019

The 2018 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Open House slated for March 17-18 has been rescheduled to March 23-24, 2019. The air show was moved to better accommodate performer requirements and give Arizona the chance to host an air show annually by establishing alternating years for Luke Air Force Base and D-M open houses. The...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Recruit’s BT experience more than expected

I left home for the first time in my 20 years of living on Jan. 10, 2017, to become an Airman. I saw the Air Force as an opportunity to better myself through professionalism, education and experience. As a first generation Airman I went in blind, but I knew what I wanted, and I wasn’t...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Hello Air Education and Training Command,

I invite you to watch the newest video on my intent for AETC. The topic is the big picture, and how we all fit into it. I truly believe that one of our greatest attributes as Airmen is that we are thinkers. We want to know ‘why.’ Once you have watched the video, I invite...
 
Full Story »

 