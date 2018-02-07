HVAC to the rescue

Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, prepare to install a chiller at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2018. After the 563rd Operational Support Squadron’s previous chiller sustained damage, the HVAC team decided to replace the unit due to its use of obsolete refrigerant. The job consisted of hooking up a temporary chiller, removal of the damaged chiller and then installing a new one. With the help of the Dirt Boyz, the HVAC team was able to complete the job in one week.



Senior Airman Henry Alexander 355th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operator, directs a crane operator during the positioning of new chiller at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2018. The installation of a new chiller was necessary after the previous one at the 563rd Operational Support Squadron sustained total damage. With the help of the Dirt Boyz, the HVAC team were able to install a brand new chiller, ensuring the 563rd OSS never experienced a lapse in mission readiness.



Senior Airman Andres Macias, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC journeyman, reams a copper pipe for a chiller at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2018. Each pipe was custom cut and grooved to fit the new chiller that was installed at the 563rd Operational Support Squadron.



Senior Airman Andres Macias, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC journeyman, uses a roll groover on a copper pipe for the installation of a new chiller at the 563rd Operations Support Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2018. The HVAC team was initially called to service the previous chiller due to sustained damage. Upon further inspection, the technicians discovered the old chiller was using obsolete refrigerant and decided to replace it with a new chiller.