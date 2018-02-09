Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

February 9, 2018
 

Green Dot training gives implementers tools to teach

Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Angela Koon, Alteristic Inc., senior Green Dot instructor, briefs Airmen during the 2018 Green Dot refresher course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2018. The refresher course qualified the Airmen to be effective Green Dot implementers.

The 2018 Green Dot Implementer training refresher course was held here Feb. 6, 2018.

Green Dot implementers from Davis-Monthan Air Forve Base, Luke AFB, as well as Arizona Air National Guard and Reserve units, came together to take the daylong course.

The refresher course focused on how implementers can effectively teach Airmen how to prevent sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and suicide.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Senior Airman Kyle Dewald and Tech. Sgt. Andrea Conway-Paul, Green Dot implementers, practice real-world scenarios during the 2018 Green Dot refresher course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2018. The scenarios helped implementers practice effective ways to intervene and prevent cases of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and suicide.

“The implementers are going to be presenting this, and we hope they take away a strong understanding of the program and dedication to make it accessible to other Airmen,” said Melissa Emmal, senior Green Dot trainer.

Green dot implementers often rely on their own personal experiences with adversity to effectively teach the program. These experiences are also driving factors in their decision to become implementers.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Master Sgt. Robert Formantes, 355th Component Maintenance Squadron Green Dot implementer, reads a training guide during the 2018 Green Dot refresher course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2018. During the daylong course, implementers were taught new Green Dot training techniques and strategies.

“They may have lost one of their friends to suicide, been a victim or know a victim of sexual assault,” said Master Sgt. Robert Formantes, 355th Component Maintenance Squadron Green Dot implementer. “There’s a personal connection that causes the training to feel authentic.”

Airmen interested in becoming a Green Dot implementer should contact Dr. Cindi Drake, violence prevention integrator at 520-228-7097.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

An Airman and Dot training implementer reads a training guide during the 2018 Green Dot refresher course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2018. The training will qualify implementers to effectively teach Green Dot training classes to Airmen.



 

