Green Dot training gives implementers tools to teach

The 2018 Green Dot Implementer training refresher course was held here Feb. 6, 2018.

Green Dot implementers from Davis-Monthan Air Forve Base, Luke AFB, as well as Arizona Air National Guard and Reserve units, came together to take the daylong course.

The refresher course focused on how implementers can effectively teach Airmen how to prevent sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and suicide.

“The implementers are going to be presenting this, and we hope they take away a strong understanding of the program and dedication to make it accessible to other Airmen,” said Melissa Emmal, senior Green Dot trainer.

Green dot implementers often rely on their own personal experiences with adversity to effectively teach the program. These experiences are also driving factors in their decision to become implementers.

“They may have lost one of their friends to suicide, been a victim or know a victim of sexual assault,” said Master Sgt. Robert Formantes, 355th Component Maintenance Squadron Green Dot implementer. “There’s a personal connection that causes the training to feel authentic.”

Airmen interested in becoming a Green Dot implementer should contact Dr. Cindi Drake, violence prevention integrator at 520-228-7097.

