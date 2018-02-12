D-M conducts training exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a post-attack reconnaissance sweep exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2018. The readiness exercise allows Airmen to practice unexploded ordnance recognition and self-aid buddy care.



U.S. Airmen process through a personnel deployment function line during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise is designed to ensure D-M is ready to provide attack airpower in support of combatant commanders anywhere in the world.



U.S. Airmen attend a pre-deployment briefing during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise is designed to ensure D-M is ready to provide attack airpower in support of combatant commanders anywhere in the world.



A U.S. Airman checks his mission oriented protective posture gear during pre-deployment processing for the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise is designed to ensure D-M is ready to provide attack airpower in support of combatant commanders anywhere in the world.



