February 12, 2018
 

D-M conducts training exercise

dm-exercise1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyter

U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a post-attack reconnaissance sweep exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2018. The readiness exercise allows Airmen to practice unexploded ordnance recognition and self-aid buddy care.
 

dm-exercise2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyter

A U.S. Air Force Airman participates in a post-attack reconnaissance sweep exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2018. During the PAR sweep exercise, Airmen practice unexploded ordnance recognition and self-aid buddy care.
 

dm-exercise3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyter

U.S. Airmen gear up for a post-attack reconnaissance sweep exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2018. Throughout the week, Airmen will participate in various exercises to strengthen combat readiness.
 

dm-exercise4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

U.S. Airmen process through a personnel deployment function line during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise is designed to ensure D-M is ready to provide attack airpower in support of combatant commanders anywhere in the world.
 

dm-exercise5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

U.S. Airmen attend a pre-deployment briefing during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise is designed to ensure D-M is ready to provide attack airpower in support of combatant commanders anywhere in the world.
 

dm-exercise6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

U.S. Airmen wait in line to complete pre-deployment processing during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise is designed to ensure D-M is ready to provide attack airpower in support of combatant commanders anywhere in the world.
 

dm-exercise7

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby

A U.S. Airman checks his mission oriented protective posture gear during pre-deployment processing for the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise is designed to ensure D-M is ready to provide attack airpower in support of combatant commanders anywhere in the world.
 

dm-exercise8

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby

A U.S. Airman checks his mission oriented protective posture gear during pre-deployment processing for Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise is designed to ensure D-M is ready to provide attack airpower in support of combatant commanders anywhere in the world.
 

dm-exercise9

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby

A U.S. Airman checks his mission oriented protective posture gear during pre-deployment processing for the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise is designed to ensure D-M is ready to provide attack airpower in support of combatant commanders anywhere in the world.
 

dm-exercise10

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby

A U.S. Airman begins pre-deployment processing for the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise is designed to ensure D-M is ready to provide attack airpower in support of combatant commanders anywhere in the world.
 

dm-exercise11

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby

U.S. Airmen inspect their issued mission oriented protective posture gear during pre-deployment processing for the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise is designed to ensure D-M is ready to provide attack airpower in support of combatant commanders anywhere in the world.
 

dm-exercise12

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

A U.S. Airman is issued mission oriented protective posture gear during pre-deployment processing for the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise is designed to ensure D-M is ready to provide attack airpower in support of combatant commanders anywhere in the world.



 

