February 14, 2018
 

355th LRS conducts large-scale cargo movement exercise

Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

A forklift places cargo onto a weigh station during a large-scale cargo movement exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2018. The exercise was held to test readiness in response to a simulated deployment.

 
Cargo movement specialists from the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron, as well as augmentees from various squadrons at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., took part in a massive cargo movement exercise Feb. 9. 2018.

The exercise was held to test readiness in response to a simulated deployment.

“As a team we work really well together,” said Airman 1st Class Jarett Cash, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron air terminal representative. “It takes a lot out of us because we’re on 24-hour operations.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Staff Sgt. Jordan Siwula, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle operator, logs the weights of cargo during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2018. The exercise was held to test readiness in response to a simulated deployment.

The most challenging factor for the cargo movers was their integration with augmentees from different career fields.

“We have to teach them as we go,” Cash said.

Despite the challenges faced with 24-hour operations, the exercise is pivotal in strengthening readiness.

“If anything were to happen, we are ready to deploy the whole base at a moment’s notice,” Cash said.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Airman 1st Class Jarett Cash, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron air terminal representative, secures a cargo onto a weigh station during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2018. The exercise was held to test readiness in response to a simulated deployment.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Airman 1st Class Jarett Cash, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron air terminal representative, assists in unloading cargo onto a weigh station during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2018. The exercise was held to test readiness in response to a simulated deployment.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Master Sgt. Arthur McCollum, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment superintendent and Tech. Sgt. Casey Falkner, 355th EMS unit deployment manager, oversee cargo trucks during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2018. The exercise was held to test readiness in response to a simulated deployment.



 

