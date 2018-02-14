355th LRS conducts large-scale cargo movement exercise



Cargo movement specialists from the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron, as well as augmentees from various squadrons at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., took part in a massive cargo movement exercise Feb. 9. 2018.

The exercise was held to test readiness in response to a simulated deployment.

“As a team we work really well together,” said Airman 1st Class Jarett Cash, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron air terminal representative. “It takes a lot out of us because we’re on 24-hour operations.”

The most challenging factor for the cargo movers was their integration with augmentees from different career fields.

“We have to teach them as we go,” Cash said.

Despite the challenges faced with 24-hour operations, the exercise is pivotal in strengthening readiness.

“If anything were to happen, we are ready to deploy the whole base at a moment’s notice,” Cash said.

