February 14, 2018
 

D-M executes Cactus Flag 18-02 readiness exercise

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

An. Airman issues equipment and supplies during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018. The exercise was held to test readiness in response to a simulated deployment.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Powers

A U.S. Airman reconfigures an A-10C Thunderbolt II during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018. The exercise was designed to test the base’s mission readiness while under the stressors of a simulated deployed environment.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Powers

Airmen oversee the reconfiguration of an A-10C Thunderbolt II during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018. The exercise was designed to test the base’s mission readiness while under the stressors of a simulated deployed environment.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Powers

Airmen reconfigure an A-10C Thunderbolt II during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018. The exercise was designed to test the base’s mission readiness while under the stressors of a simulated deployed environment.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

U.S. Airmen perform a post reconnaissance sweep during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise was held to test readiness and simulate a deployment.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Airmen set up a cordon for a simulated unexploded ordnance during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise was held to test readiness in response to a simulated deployment.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

A U.S. Airman places a cone to cordon off a simulated unexploded ordnance during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise was held to test readiness in response to a simulated deployment.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Airmen prepare to set up a cordon for a simulated unexploded ordnance during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise was held to test readiness in response to a simulated deployment.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Airmen proceed to a simulated deployed environment during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise was held to test readiness and simulate a deployment.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Chief Master Sgt. Shanece Johnson, 355th Fighter Wing command chief, briefs safe practices before transiting to a simulated deployed environment during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise was held to test readiness and simulate a deployment.
 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski

Airmen don mission-oriented protective posture gear during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise was held to test readiness in response to a simulated deployment.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

A U.S. Airman dons full mission-oriented protective posture gear during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018. MOPP gear allows Airmen to continue working during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear conditions with minimal impact to mission effectiveness.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Airmen lie in a prone position in full mission-oriented protective posture gear during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018. MOPP gear allows Airmen to continue working during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear conditions with minimal impact to mission effectiveness.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Airmen wait for further instructions while sitting in full mission-oriented protective posture gear during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018. MOPP gear allows Airmen to continue working during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear conditions with minimal impact to mission effectiveness.



 

