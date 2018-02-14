D-M executes Cactus Flag 18-02 readiness exercise

An. Airman issues equipment and supplies during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018. The exercise was held to test readiness in response to a simulated deployment.



A U.S. Airman reconfigures an A-10C Thunderbolt II during a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018. The exercise was designed to test the base’s mission readiness while under the stressors of a simulated deployed environment.



U.S. Airmen perform a post reconnaissance sweep during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise was held to test readiness and simulate a deployment.



Airmen set up a cordon for a simulated unexploded ordnance during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise was held to test readiness in response to a simulated deployment.



Chief Master Sgt. Shanece Johnson, 355th Fighter Wing command chief, briefs safe practices before transiting to a simulated deployed environment during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2018. The Cactus Flag exercise was held to test readiness and simulate a deployment.



A U.S. Airman dons full mission-oriented protective posture gear during the Bushwhacker 18-02 Cactus Flag exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018. MOPP gear allows Airmen to continue working during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear conditions with minimal impact to mission effectiveness.



