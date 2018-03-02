D-M hosts 2018 Heritage Flight

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona is hosting the 21st annual Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course March 1-4, 2018.

Established in 1997, the HFTCC certifies civilian pilots of historic aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots to fly in formation together during the upcoming air show season.

The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team along with the F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor and the F-16 Fighting Falcon demo teams will be flying in this year’s certification course.

These modern fighter aircraft will fly alongside historic aircraft to include the P-51 Mustang, P-40 Warhawk, the P-38 Lightning and F-86 Sabre.

Flying alongside the historic aircraft gives pilots a better perspective on the stark differences that pilots faced flying in previous generations.

“I’m provided the unique opportunity to see up close the challenges and differences our military faced in World War 2 and Vietnam era aircraft,” said Capt. Cody Wilton, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot.

Additionally, HFTCC highlights the rapid development in technology, and how it has effected the Air Force’s fleet.

“The A-10 provides the most recent example of a true attack aircraft carrying on the lineage of some of the greatest airplanes ever designed,” Wilton said. “With Heritage flight you can see the development that led to the A-10 when a P-47, A-1 Skyraider and A-10 fly together in formation. Similar to a P-51, F-16, F-35, and F-22 in formation together displaying the transformation of air-to–air capabilities and aircraft.”

The ramp will be open to those with base access March 2-4.

