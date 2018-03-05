Heritage flight training, certification course 2018

Spectators watch as aircraft from the annual Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course perform aerial maneuvers at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2018. The HFTCC provides civilian and military pilots the opportunity to practice flying formations together in preparation for future air shows.



A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and P-51 Mustang fly in formation during the annal Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Mar. 1, 2018. Established in 1997, the HFTCC certifies civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots to fly in formation for the upcoming air show season.



A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor takes-off during the annual Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2018. The Raptor performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions allowing full realization of operational concepts vital to the 21st Century Air Force.



A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon performs aerial maneuvers during the 2018 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2018. The F-16 is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack.



A P-51 Mustang takes off during the 2018 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2018. The HFTCC provides civilian and military pilots the opportunity to practice flying in formation together in preparation for future air shows.



A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor and a P-51 Mustang perform a flyover during the annual Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2018. During the course, aircrews practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together.



An A-10C Thunderbolt II performs a flyover during the annual Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2018. During the course, aircrews practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together.



A P-51 Mustang pilot performs preflight checks before takeoff at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2018. The P-51 flew in formations with modern aircraft as part of the 2018 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course.



A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II performs aerial maneuvers during the annual Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 1, 2018. Established in 1997, the HFTCC certifies civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots to fly in formation during the upcoming air shows.



A child waits patiently for aircraft from the annual Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course to perform a flyover at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Mar. 1, 2018. The course features aerial demonstrations from historical and modern fighter aircraft.



A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II taxies on the flight line while another A-10 takes off in preparation for the 2018 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2018. The HFTCC provides civilian and military pilots the opportunity to practice flying in formation together in preparation for future air shows.



A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team Airman performs a post-flight check on a A-10 in preperation for the 2018 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2018. The HFTCC provides civilian and military pilots the opportunity to practice flying in formation together in preparation for future air shows.