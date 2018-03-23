Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

March 23, 2018
 

563rd RQG Annual Spouse Appreciation Day 2018

Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

A spouse embraces her daughter after an HH-60G Pavehawk orientation flight during the 563rd Rescue Group’s annual Spouse Appreciation Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 17, 2018. This year’s celebration provided HH-60 and HC-130J Combat King II orientation flights to 563rd RQG spouses.

The 563rd Rescue Group from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., hosted their annual Spouse Appreciation Day here March 17, 2018.

The celebration consisted of food, beverages, a bounce house for the children and HH-60G Pavehawk and HC-130J Combat King II orientation flights for the spouses.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 563rd Rescue Group helps a child build a paper airplane during the 563rd RQG’s annual Spouse Appreciation Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 17, 2018. While the Airmens’ spouses were enjoying orientation flights, their children were treated to a bounce castle and inflatable slide.

“We make sure the spouses know how appreciative we are of their support,” said Capt. Michael Madden, 563rd Rescue Group executive officer. “We also want them to get eyes-on experience of what it is we do.”

The support of the Airmen’s families is vital to the success of the installation’s mission. These families help keep the Airmen motivated, take pride in their work and continue to support the Air Force’s mission.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

Spouses exit an HH-60G Pavehawk during the 563rd Rescue Group’s annual Spouse Appreciation Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 17, 2018. This year’s celebration provided HH-60 and HC-130J Combat King II orientation flights to 563rd RQG spouses.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

Col. Jason Pifer, 563rd Rescue Group commander, holds his daughter while talking to one of his Airmen during the 563rd Rescue Group’s annual Spouse Appreciation Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 17, 2018. This year’s celebration provided HH-60G Pavehawks and HC-130J Combat King II orientation flights to 563rd RQG spouses.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards

Olmsted Foundation selects five Airmen for scholarships

The Air Force has selected five officers for the award of a 2019 Olmsted Foundation scholarship, sponsored by the George and Carol Olmsted Foundation. One of the five, one is from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Capt. Matthew Pfarr has been selected to study in the Czech Republic. The Olmsted Foundation offers outstanding young military leaders...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

Pararescueman embodies Service Before Self

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore A U.S. Air Force pararescueman from the 48th Rescue Squadron out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., talks to a Buena High School student in Sierra Vista, Ariz., abo...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

D-M pharmacies host new drug take-back program

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer A U.S. Air Force Airman disposes of unused medication in a medication disposal system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 21, 2018. Medication disposal systems...
 
Full Story »

 