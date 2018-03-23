563rd RQG Annual Spouse Appreciation Day 2018

The 563rd Rescue Group from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., hosted their annual Spouse Appreciation Day here March 17, 2018.

The celebration consisted of food, beverages, a bounce house for the children and HH-60G Pavehawk and HC-130J Combat King II orientation flights for the spouses.

“We make sure the spouses know how appreciative we are of their support,” said Capt. Michael Madden, 563rd Rescue Group executive officer. “We also want them to get eyes-on experience of what it is we do.”

The support of the Airmen’s families is vital to the success of the installation’s mission. These families help keep the Airmen motivated, take pride in their work and continue to support the Air Force’s mission.

