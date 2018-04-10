Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


News

April 10, 2018
 

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – April 6, 2018

040618DLNCVR

Desert Lightning News – Serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition

We have a great issue of news and features prepared for you this month – thanks for checking us out! On page 3, we salute D-M pilots Maj. Tyler Schultz and Capt. Samantha Harvey, who were each awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroic actions in support of US Army forces in Syria. On page 8, we report on the 563rd Rescue Group’s annual Spouse Appreciation Day festivities at D-M. And we hope you enjoy this month’s photo spread and feature story, highlighting the work of the U.S Air Force Heritage Flight program. Heritage Flight aerial demonstrations have become a staple of air show programs nationwide, and are a powerful way to reach out and build connections with communities by sharing the history and evolution of military aircraft, as well as educating the public about the mission of the USAF.

That’s just a sample of what we have prepared for you in the April edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the newspaper hit the streets starting April 6th. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below and access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Desert Lightning, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #dmafbnews



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
1

JBLE Airman overcomes defeat, pays it forward

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — As he drove home on an overcast winter’s day, a flood of critical thoughts fueled feelings of defeat that consumed every moment since the blow horn was pressed to signal, “I quit.” Staff...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Technology helps overcome deployment challenges

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. ­­— Military life is not easy. The men and women who serve in our armed forces protect our freedoms and way of life. They make tremendous sacrifices along with their families in service to our country. Service members often have to endure times of separation from their loved ones, from...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Michael S. Murphy)

Hearts of strength

She heard the dull and tiresome beep from a heart monitor as she lay in a dark hospital room March 12, 2014, in the Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. Light cut into the room as the door opened and a doctor wa...
 
Full Story »

 