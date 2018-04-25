Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Business

April 25, 2018
 

Raytheon awarded Air Force AMRAAM contract

Raytheon Missile Co., Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $12,099,569 fixed-price-incentive contract modification (P00004) to previously awarded contract FA8675-18-C-0003 for Advanced Medium Range Air to Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 32 field spares and initial depot spares.  Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be complete by Jan. 31, 2021.  This modification involves foreign military sales to Australia, Korea, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Turkey.  Fiscal 2018 production funds in the amount of $4,840,654; fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $477,392; fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $196,793; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $6,584,730 are being obligated at the time of award.  Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Dominance Contracting Office, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.



 

Local


CE test warfighting capabilities

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer A U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technician from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron assesses the fallout of a disarmed improvised unexploded ordnance during a...
 
Local


Airman to attend medical degree prep

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer Staff Sgt. Shane Berger, 755th Operational Support Squadron airborne linguist, poses for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 19, 2018. Berger was accep...
 
Local

DM hometown April 18

U.S. Air Force Airman Natalie Ramos-Romero graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits towa...
 
