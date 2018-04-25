Raytheon awarded Air Force AMRAAM contract

Raytheon Missile Co., Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $12,099,569 fixed-price-incentive contract modification (P00004) to previously awarded contract FA8675-18-C-0003 for Advanced Medium Range Air to Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 32 field spares and initial depot spares. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be complete by Jan. 31, 2021. This modification involves foreign military sales to Australia, Korea, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Turkey. Fiscal 2018 production funds in the amount of $4,840,654; fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $477,392; fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $196,793; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $6,584,730 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Dominance Contracting Office, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.