306th RQS to receive new training facility

The construction of the 306th Rescue Squadron‘s new training facility is underway at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

The 306th RQS is currently spread out among multiple facilities throughout the base. This building will finally house all of its agencies under one roof.

“Some people work two to three miles away from their counterparts within the same squadron,” said Lt. Col. Anthony Alexander, 306th RQS commander. “This new building brings everybody together and now those support sections are just right down the hall.”

The original facilities were built for a 15-man pararescue flight, however, due to growth within the unit, the 306th RQS required a larger structure that could facilitate the squadron’s expansion.

“We’re bursting at the seams when it comes to growth in the squadron,” said Chief Master Sgt. Chris Tellsworth, 306th RQS chief enlisted manager. Tellsworth went on to say that this 10 year project will all be worth it when construction is complete and the 306th RQS moves in.

After years of planning and execution, the 306th RQS is scheduled to relocate to its new home around August of this year.