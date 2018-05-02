Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Salutes & Awards

May 2, 2018
 

Maintainers honored at annual awards

Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s annual load crew competition winners receive an award at the Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., April 23, 2018. The awards ceremony was held to honor maintainers and highlight their achievements in their prospective career fields.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona held its annual Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet, April 23, 2018.

The annual awards ceremony was held to honor and highlight the many triumphs that maintainers across various career fields accomplished throughout 2017.

“The awards are super helpful because they allow maintainers to get recognized for their achievements in front of their peers,” said Tech. Sgt. Christopher Payne, 355th Maintenance Group loading standardization crew member.

An Airman prepares to throw a ball at a dunk tank during Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., April 23, 2018. The banquet had many games and activates for Airmen and family members to participate in.

The banquet included food, drinks and various games and competitions.

“We usually try to incorporate some kind of game or activity at the MPOY awards because it makes light of the banquet and allows Airmen to have fun,” Payne said.

There were over 20 wing level award winners and three Air Combat Command level award winners honored at the ceremony.
 

Staff Sgt. Nikolaus Kosakowski, of the 355th Maintenance Group, throws a bean bag while playing cornhole during Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., April 23, 2018. The awards ceremony was held to honor maintainers and highlight their achievements in their prospective career fields.



 

