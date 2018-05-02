Maintainers honored at annual awards

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona held its annual Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet, April 23, 2018.

The annual awards ceremony was held to honor and highlight the many triumphs that maintainers across various career fields accomplished throughout 2017.

“The awards are super helpful because they allow maintainers to get recognized for their achievements in front of their peers,” said Tech. Sgt. Christopher Payne, 355th Maintenance Group loading standardization crew member.

The banquet included food, drinks and various games and competitions.

“We usually try to incorporate some kind of game or activity at the MPOY awards because it makes light of the banquet and allows Airmen to have fun,” Payne said.

There were over 20 wing level award winners and three Air Combat Command level award winners honored at the ceremony.

