943rd RQG finance office wins 2017 AFRC award

The 943rd Rescue Group finance office was recently awarded the 2017 Air Force Reserve Command’s Financial Analysis Office of the Year for their support of the group’s personnel recovery mission.

The finance office efficiently handled more than $30 million in funding for the unit to support various deployments and other costs associated to ensure the 943rd RQG Citizen Airmen have all essential supplies needed for the rescue mission.

According to Gloria Strum, 943rd RQG chief of financial management, team work and dedication to the rescue mission are the keys to the finance office success and the support of their leadership.

“We are committed to the mission of the 943rd RQG and also providing exceptional customer service to the members of the group when they need our services,” Strum said.