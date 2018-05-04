Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Salutes & Awards

May 4, 2018
 

943rd RQG finance office wins 2017 AFRC award

Tags:
LUKE JOHNSON
943rd Rescue Group
1

The 943rd Rescue Group finance office was recently awarded the 2017 Air Force Reserve Command’s Financial Analysis Office of the Year for their support of the group’s personnel recovery mission.

The finance office efficiently handled more than $30 million in funding for the unit to support various deployments and other costs associated to ensure the 943rd RQG Citizen Airmen have all essential supplies needed for the rescue mission.

According to Gloria Strum, 943rd RQG chief of financial management, team work and dedication to the rescue mission are the keys to the finance office success and the support of their leadership.

“We are committed to the mission of the 943rd RQG and also providing exceptional customer service to the members of the group when they need our services,” Strum said.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

Prominent TED Talks speaker visits D-M

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore Simon Sinek, author and optimist, speaks to local first sergeants and commanders at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., May 2, 2018. Sinek visited D-M to give encouraging words to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Top 10 Things to Do in Tucson

1. Arizona -Sonora Desert     Museum www.desertmuseum.org/ 2. International Wildlife    Museum www.thewildlifemuseum.org/ 3. Saguaro National Park www.saguaronationalpark.   com/ 4. San Xavier Mission www.sanxaviermission.org/ 5. O.K. Corral www.ok-corral.com/ 6. Biosphere 2 www.b2science.org/ 7. Sabino Canyon www.emol.org/tucson/sabino   canyon/index.html 8. Tucson Botanical Gardens www....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Marvel’s Black Panther sets tone for leaders

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. — My family and I had movie night a couple of weeks ago, and as I was watching, I was immediately struck by the leadership modeling prevalent in the movie. For years, Air Force Professional Military Education has had leaders watch the movie “Twelve O’Clock High” as a portrayal of leadership...
 
Full Story »

 