Regaining ground …

Louis Briscese

Maj. Kemuel Bellows, chaplain; former major league baseball player, Darryl Strawberry; and Col. Kenneth Reyes, 60th Air Mobility Wing chaplain; pray April 11 after Strawberry’s presentation at Travis Air Force Base. The former Rookie of the Year and four-time World Series champion spent 17 years in the majors. Strawberry’s addiction to drugs and other vices are well chronicled, and he now uses those experiences to motivate others. As a pastor, he uses his testimony to instill healing through spirituality.