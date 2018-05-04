Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Air Force

May 4, 2018
 

Regaining ground …

Darryl Strawberry shares his story, inspires Team Travis

Louis Briscese

Maj. Kemuel Bellows, chaplain; former major league baseball player, Darryl Strawberry; and Col. Kenneth Reyes, 60th Air Mobility Wing chaplain; pray April 11 after Strawberry’s presentation at Travis Air Force Base. The former Rookie of the Year and four-time World Series champion spent 17 years in the majors. Strawberry’s addiction to drugs and other vices are well chronicled, and he now uses those experiences to motivate others. As a pastor, he uses his testimony to instill healing through spirituality.



 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

Prominent TED Talks speaker visits D-M

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore Simon Sinek, author and optimist, speaks to local first sergeants and commanders at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., May 2, 2018. Sinek visited D-M to give encouraging words to...
 
1

943rd RQG finance office wins 2017 AFRC award

The 943rd Rescue Group finance office was recently awarded the 2017 Air Force Reserve Command’s Financial Analysis Office of the Year for their support of the group’s personnel recovery mission. The finance office efficient...
 
Top 10 Things to Do in Tucson

1. Arizona -Sonora Desert     Museum www.desertmuseum.org/ 2. International Wildlife    Museum www.thewildlifemuseum.org/ 3. Saguaro National Park www.saguaronationalpark.   com/ 4. San Xavier Mission www.sanxaviermission.org/ 5. O.K. Corral www.ok-corral.com/ 6. Biosphere 2 www.b2science.org/ 7. Sabino Canyon www.emol.org/tucson/sabino   canyon/index.html 8. Tucson Botanical Gardens www....
 
