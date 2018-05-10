Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


May 10, 2018
 

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – May 4, 2018

Desert Lightning News - May 4, 2018

Welcome to the Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! We have a great issue with news and features prepared for you this month – starting with our cover story, which features 755th Operational Support Squadron Staff Sgt. Shane Berger. SSgt. Berger has been selected to attend the Enlisted to Medical Degree Preparatory Program, which provides Airmen an opportunity to complete preparatory coursework for admission to medical school while still on active duty. Congrats to Berger and his classmates in this program! In other news, we have coverage of D-M’s recent airfield damage response and assessment exercise on page 8. Our center spread, pages 10 and 11, features a D-M pararescue Airman who spent the day with high school students in Sierra Vista, educating them on pararescue operations and the Air Force Core Value of “Service Before Self.” And, as we move into the warmer days of spring and the accompanying quest for recreational activities, you might want to click through to pages 3 and 4 to get some ideas of ways to pass leisure time with friends and family. All this, along with more news and features reaching out into the greater Air Force community, are right here for you in this week’s issue of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the newspaper are on the street now. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link above and access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Desert Lightning, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend!  #aerotechnews #dmafbnews



 

Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

D-M Airman awarded ACC Company Grade Officer of the Year

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore Capt. Ridge Flick, 354th Fighter Squadron Weapons and Tactics chief, poses in fornt of an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 3, 2018. Flick ...
 
Air Force

Air Force directs one-day operational safety review

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein directed all Air Force wings with flying and maintenance functions to execute a one-day operational safety review by May 21, 2018. “I am directing this operational safety review to allow our commanders to assess and discuss the safety of our operations and to gather...
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

Prominent TED Talks speaker visits D-M

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore Simon Sinek, author and optimist, speaks to local first sergeants and commanders at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., May 2, 2018. Sinek visited D-M to give encouraging words to...
 
