Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – May 4, 2018

Desert Lightning News – Serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/zhfj/

Welcome to the Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! We have a great issue with news and features prepared for you this month – starting with our cover story, which features 755th Operational Support Squadron Staff Sgt. Shane Berger. SSgt. Berger has been selected to attend the Enlisted to Medical Degree Preparatory Program, which provides Airmen an opportunity to complete preparatory coursework for admission to medical school while still on active duty. Congrats to Berger and his classmates in this program! In other news, we have coverage of D-M’s recent airfield damage response and assessment exercise on page 8. Our center spread, pages 10 and 11, features a D-M pararescue Airman who spent the day with high school students in Sierra Vista, educating them on pararescue operations and the Air Force Core Value of “Service Before Self.” And, as we move into the warmer days of spring and the accompanying quest for recreational activities, you might want to click through to pages 3 and 4 to get some ideas of ways to pass leisure time with friends and family. All this, along with more news and features reaching out into the greater Air Force community, are right here for you in this week’s issue of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the newspaper are on the street now. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link above and access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Desert Lightning, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of D-M and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #dmafbnews