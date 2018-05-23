355th SFS honors fallen defenders

Airmen from the 355th Security Forces Squadron stand in formation during a National Police Week retreat ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 18, 2018. National Police Week pays recognition to law enforcement members who lost their lives in the line of duty. 14 defenders have been killed in actions since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony included naming the fallen defenders names, a flag folding as well as completing pushups in their honor.



Airmen from the 355th Security Forces Squadron render a salute during a National Police Week retreat ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 18, 2018. National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement members who lost their lives in the line of duty.



Airmen from the 355th Security Forces Squadron stand in formation during a National Police Week retreat ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 18, 2018. National Police Week pays recognition to law enforcement members who lost their lives in the line of duty.



Maj. Melissa Hull, 355th Security Forces Squadron commander, speaks during a National Police Week retreat ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 18, 2018. National Police Week pays recognition to law enforcement members who lost their lives in the line of duty.



355th Security Forces Squadron Airmen complete pushups during a National Police Week retreat ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 18, 2018. The pushups were done in order to pay tribute to the 14 defenders that have been killed in action since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.



Tech Sgt. Wendy Lewis, 355th Security Forces Squadron defender, explains the importance of military working dogs during a demonstration at a National Police Week community event, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 17, 2018. The event featured a military working dog demonstration, fingerprinting and vehicle displays highlighting the various law enforcement missions at Davis-Monthan AFB.



Jason Rice, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department captain, demonstrates equipment usage to a child during a National Police Week community event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 17, 2018. The event featured multiple stations including a military working dog demonstration, fingerprinting and vehicle displays highlighting the various law enforcement missions at Davis-Monthan AFB.