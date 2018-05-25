Quality assurance leads the way

Comprised of the most qualified and knowledgeable Airmen in the maintenance career field, quality assurance inspectors provide an integral role in maintaining airpower.

QA inspectors must possess the technical knowledge to be able to evaluate aircraft and equipment condition, training and proficiency of maintenance technicians, and quality verification and special inspections.

“We’re the eyes and ears of the maintenance group commander,” said Staff Sgt. Bryant Hernandez, 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron quality insurance inspector.

Through conducting inspections and identifying trends, QA is able to make sure that maintainers work safely and airfield operations run smoothly.

One of the most important types of inspections that QA performs is key task listings, which are inspection items that are deemed of the highest importance by the commander.

While QA inspectors must be disciplinarians and are at times seen as “bad guys,” they see themselves as teachers above all else.

The result of a QA inspection may not always be positive, however, inspectors must remain vigilant in order to break compliance and negative trends.

“We are employed to make sure everyone adheres to the standards and ultimately we’re a tool for training,” Hernandez said.

One of the most rewarding aspects of being a QA inspector and a subject matter expert in aircraft maintenance is the ability to teach young airmen and answer any questions.

