Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

June 4, 2018
 

355th Fighter Wing Commander hosts final all call

Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Frankie D. Moore

Col. Scott Campbell, 355th Fighter Wing commander, hosts his final all call at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 1, 2018. Campbell discussed the successes of the base and its Airmen during his command, where he sees the Air Force going in the future, what he has learned as D-M’s commander and answered questions from the Airmen in attendance.

Col. Scott Campbell, 355th Fighter Wing commander, held his final all call with the 355th Fighter Wing team at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 1, 2018.

Campbell discussed the successes of the base and its Airmen during his command, where he sees the Air Force going in the future, what he has learned as D-M’s commander and answered questions from the Airmen in attendance.

“I’m very proud to have seen this installation grow and improve over the past two years,” Campbell said. “This base will continue to prosper far into the future.”

Though this was Campbell’s last all call as the 355th Fighter Wing commander, he will continue to serve the Air Force as the United States Air Force Academy’s vice commandant of cadets in Colorado Springs, Colo.

“It’s been my honor to command and to serve [the Airmen of D-M],” Campbell said. “It’s been an awesome two years as the wing commander here and I appreciate all of the efforts that you all have put forth for us as an Air Force.”



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News
Desert Lightning News - Davis Monthan Digital Edition, June 1, 2018

Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan Digital Edition June 1, 2018

Desert Lightning News – Serving Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ikzy/ Welcome to the Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! Click on the link above and check out ou...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

OTS: ‘The assignment I never knew I needed’

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Sometimes there are things in life that happen to you that are so unexpected you fail to comprehend their inherent value. Such was the case for me in my assignment to Officer Training School. OTS was an assignment I was not expecting and had entirely no interest in. However,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Lupus: An invisible autoimmune disease

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — “You don’t look sick.” If I had a penny for every time I heard that statement, I would be a millionaire! But, I am sick. I have Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, an autoimmune disease, which mistakenly attacks healthy tissues. It can affect the skin, joints, brain and other organs. In...
 
Full Story »

 