Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Local

July 2, 2018
 

355th Fighter Wing changes command

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Col. Mike Drowley renders his first salute to Airmen of the 355th Fighter Wing during a change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2018. Drowley previously served as chief of staff for the United States Air Force’s central command, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

Col. Mike Drowley assumed command of the 355th Fighter Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., from Col. Scott C. Campbell, June 29, 2018.

Over the course of his command, Campbell responded to the Air Force’s pilot shortage by driving Air Combat Command’s goal to increase fighter pilot production, graduating more than 175 A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots, and revitalized the A-10 Demonstration Team after a five year hiatus. Campbell was also hand-picked as the Red Flag Expeditionary Wing commander at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., where he led over 2,600 Airmen from 38 units through the largest Red Flag exercise in history.

Under Campbell’s leadership, the 355th FW won more than 80 awards culminating in Davis-Monthan AFB winning the 2018 Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers

Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Fighter Wing commander speaks to Airmen during a change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Drowley previously served as chief of staff for the United States Air Force’s central command, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

After commanding the Air Force’s largest A-10 wing for two years, Campbell has been reassigned to the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo., as the vice commandant of cadets.

Prior to assuming command, Drowley served as Chief of Staff for the United States Air Forces Central Command, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Drowley is also a command pilot and has accumulated more than 2,200 combined flight hours in the Beechcraft T-34, T-38 Talon, F-15 Strike Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon and the A-10.

“Men, women, Airmen, civilians and families of Davis-Monthan, you guys sure know how to intimidate a guy,” said Drowley. “You are installation of the year. It is an unbelievable precedent that you’ve set. My contract to you is that I will serve you day in and day out, and it is humbling to be a part of your team.”
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Lt. Gen. Mark D. Kelly, 12th Air Force commander, passes command of the 355th Fighter Wing to Col. Mike Drowley during a change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2018. Drowley assumed command from Col. Scott C. Campbell.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Giovanni Sims

Airman Daniel Heskett, 355th Aircraft Maintence Squadron crew chief, reveals a name plate for Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Fighter Wing commander during a change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2018. Drowley previously served as chief of staff for the United States Air Force’s central command, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.



 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Desert Lightning News by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

Exposing invisible wounds: a personal story about PTSD and healing

Tech. Sgt. Joshua Brooks landed at Balad Air Base, Iraq, for the first time in January 2010. An airman 1st class at the time, Brooks was eager to be on his first deployment for the Air Force. “I was so excited about going. I was really blue early in my career–really blue,” Brooks said. Brooks,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology

Local climate survey measures wing’s performance, offers feedback

Members of the 162nd Wing in Tucson, Ariz., expressed an overall favorable outlook of the organization’s effectiveness and culture through the recent climate survey, but they did cite the need for improvement in areas like communication and feedback. “I am proud to see that the 162nd Wing team has such high esteem for our collective...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer

Weather Airmen given education opportunity

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Michael X. Beyer Dr. Martha Whitaker, University of Arizona Professor of Hydrology, goes over an online atmospheric science bachelor degree program to members of the 25th Operational Wea...
 
Full Story »

 