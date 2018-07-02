355th Fighter Wing changes command

Col. Mike Drowley assumed command of the 355th Fighter Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., from Col. Scott C. Campbell, June 29, 2018.

Over the course of his command, Campbell responded to the Air Force’s pilot shortage by driving Air Combat Command’s goal to increase fighter pilot production, graduating more than 175 A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots, and revitalized the A-10 Demonstration Team after a five year hiatus. Campbell was also hand-picked as the Red Flag Expeditionary Wing commander at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., where he led over 2,600 Airmen from 38 units through the largest Red Flag exercise in history.

Under Campbell’s leadership, the 355th FW won more than 80 awards culminating in Davis-Monthan AFB winning the 2018 Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award.

After commanding the Air Force’s largest A-10 wing for two years, Campbell has been reassigned to the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo., as the vice commandant of cadets.

Prior to assuming command, Drowley served as Chief of Staff for the United States Air Forces Central Command, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Drowley is also a command pilot and has accumulated more than 2,200 combined flight hours in the Beechcraft T-34, T-38 Talon, F-15 Strike Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon and the A-10.

“Men, women, Airmen, civilians and families of Davis-Monthan, you guys sure know how to intimidate a guy,” said Drowley. “You are installation of the year. It is an unbelievable precedent that you’ve set. My contract to you is that I will serve you day in and day out, and it is humbling to be a part of your team.”

