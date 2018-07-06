Desert Lightning News – Davis Monthan


Air Force

July 6, 2018
 

Col. Campbell hosts all call before D-M exit

by Airman 1st Class FRANKIE MOORE
355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

Col. Scott Campbell, 355th Fighter Wing commander, held a final all call June 1 with the 355th FW team at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Campbell discussed the successes of the base and its Airmen during his command, where he sees the Air Force going in the future, what he has learned as D-M’s commander and answered questions from the Airmen in attendance.

“I’m very proud to have seen this installation grow and improve over the past two years,” Campbell said. “This base will continue to prosper far into the future.”

Though this was Campbell’s last all call as the 355th Fighter Wing commander, he will continue to serve the Air Force as the United States Air Force Academy’s vice commandant of cadets in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“It’s been my honor to command and to serve the Airmen of D-M,” Campbell said. “It’s been an awesome two years as the wing commander here and I appreciate all of the efforts you all have put forth for us as an Air Force.”



 

